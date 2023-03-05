"I realized I still had a ticket from the year before": 27-year-old paramedic wins lottery

A forgotten lottery ticket turned out to be a big winner for one Ontario resident.

Shai Minaker, who lives in the eastern community of Omemee, is a 27-year-old paramedic. In 2022, her father gave her a Christmas gift — a Crossword Tripler lottery ticket. And that’s when she remembered that her dad had also given her a similar ticket for Christmas the year before.

“When my dad gave me my Crossword Tripler ticket as a Christmas gift last year (2022), I realized I still had a ticket from the year before I didn’t play,” she recalled. “I played this one last and didn’t realize how many words I got until I scanned the ticket.”

When she saw the results, she said she was in complete shock and disbelief.

“The excitement didn’t set in until I had the ticket validated at the store and OLG called,” she said. “I felt nauseous with all the excitement.”

Minaker had won the game’s top prize — an impressive $100,000.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her winnings, she said she already has plans for her money: she’ll be using it to go on a honeymoon with her partner, finish up some home renovations, and save the rest.

“It’s an out-of-body experience,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Parklaine Variety on Park Street in Peterborough.