Here are the winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

Did you buy a lottery ticket? If you did, make sure to check the results for the Lotto Max draw, which took place on Friday, September 8.

On September 5, a lucky lottery player in Western Canada won the $50 million jackpot, leading the prize to reset to $12 million, but Friday’s draw wasn’t nearly as lucky, according to PlayNow.

The winning numbers are 15, 22, 25, 29, 30, 31, 34, and bonus number 18. However, no one matched the seven numbers that would’ve netted them the main prize. The second prize, worth $162,899.80, is still up for grabs.

After matching six of the seven winning numbers, 35 people will each be taking home a cheque for $4,654.30.

No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000. The Extra winning numbers are 13, 14, 55, and 99.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, September 12, and the jackpot is worth $17 million.