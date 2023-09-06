Jackpot alert! Someone just won a life-changing $50 million lottery prize

Imagine waking up to start your day — a day like any other — only to find out some shocking news: you just won a jackpot worth $50 million. That just became a reality for one fortunate Canadian lottery player.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, September 5, and the winning numbers were 08, 20, 23, 26, 38, 45, 47, and bonus number 33. The winner managed to match all seven numbers, netting themselves a massive $50 million win. And according to PlayNow, the winning ticket was purchased in Western Canada.

Someone won the second prize after matching six of the seven numbers plus the bonus number. The winner will soon take home a cheque for $186,281.10, and that winning ticket was purchased in Ontario.

Thirty-seven people matched six of the seven numbers, each winning a $5,034.60 prize.

There were two Maxmillions prizes up for grabs, each worth $1 million; however, there were no winners during this draw. No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000.

If you want to try your luck again, the next draw will take place on Friday, and the jackpot has reset to $12 million. Good luck!