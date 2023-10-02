Family realized they won big after scanning lottery ticket 20 times

A group of lucky family members from Ontario are still shocked after winning a major lottery prize in the summer.

Vuong Tran, Cuong Le, and Ha Trinh could barely contain themselves when they discovered they won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw on July 26.

The three Greater Toronto Area residents always play the lottery as a group. They bought a ticket at Mr. Convenience’s location in Mississauga.

Vuong was the first to find out about the win.

“I checked our ticket on the OLG app and found out we won. I scanned it about 20 times before believing it!” he revealed at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, where the three winners gathered to collect their prize.

After all those scans verified the win, Vuong called Ha and Cuong to share the great news.

“That was the best phone call I ever got!” shared Ha.

“I was so happy – that was the best day of my life,” Cuong added.

But why are we finding out about a July win in September? The group wanted to keep their success a secret from their family — and, of course, the public — for a reason.

“We never told anyone because we wanted to surprise our family when we had the money in our hand,” said Vuong.

The lottery money is finally in their hands, but they have no plans for what they’ll do with it and are still waiting for it all to set in.

