"I must be seeing things”: A trip to the gas station turns into big lottery win

A spur-of-the-moment decision for two Canadian lottery players has turned into a life-changing win.

Tamara Amyotte and Louie Rezansoff of Prince George, BC, were at the gas station when they decided to buy an 88 Fortunes Scratch & Win ticket.

The pair scratched the ticket in a truck and discovered that they had won the top prize of $100,000.

“We just won $100,000,” Amyotte said after scratching the ticket from Super Save Gas on Victoria Street. “Oh my goodness!”

Rezansoff added that he was speechless for a moment before he could respond.

“I must be seeing things,” he said.

The pair weren’t the only ones who didn’t initially believe their good luck. When Amyotte told a close friend, they asked her if she was joking.

“She told me not to joke about that,” Amyotte said with a laugh.

The Prince George residents plan on helping out family and friends with their winnings. Rezansoff shared that he was going to put a down payment on a house, with Amyotte planning on purchasing some new furniture with her portion.

“This win means a lot to me. It will change my life considerably,” Amyotte said.