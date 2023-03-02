Lottery-winning couple "Extra" excited to be half a million dollars richer

How would you share the good news if you hit the jackpot playing the lottery?

Some may call their best friend with glee or jump up and down in the store while talking with their parents.

Harbhajan Purba of Surrey, BC, decided to tell his wife Swarn about their winning the $500,000 Extra prize in a Lotto 6/49 draw in a calmer manner.

“I was at Superstore (on 76th Avenue and King George in Surrey) when I found out I won,” said Harbhajan, who “told her gently” about their win.

The Purbas bought the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket for the February 8, 2023 draw at the 7-Eleven on 64th Avenue and 144th Street in Surrey.

Harbhajan and Swarn shared that they enjoy spending time with family and that they plan to pay off their mortgage and also help the community.

“We are very excited about our win,” added Harbhajan.