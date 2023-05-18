Pet surgeries top priority for couple who won $1 million in the lottery

Russell Massan from Yorkton, Saskatchewan, got a huge surprise when he checked his lottery ticket at the store over six months after purchasing it.

Massan discovered that he and his partner, Shelly Renton, had won a $1 million Maxmillion prize on their Lotto Max ticket for the October 21 draw.

“I had a winning Plinko ticket and was excited to check it,” Massan told WCLC.

“I won a smaller prize on Plinko and scanned a few other tickets that I had sitting at the house. Then… surprise – a million dollars!”

Massan had put the winning ticket on a back shelf after discovering it had not won the draw’s $70 million jackpot.

He was shocked when he finally checked the ticket over six months later.

“I jumped! I yelled! I turned around and high-fived the guy behind me,” Massan said. He couldn’t wait to tell his partner, waiting outside in the car, when he found out he had won big.

“I told everyone in the store about it on the way to tell her,” he explained.

Renton says she got goosebumps when Massan told her they were lottery winners. “It’s just beyond, you know?” she told WCLC. “Wow – this is a dream!”

The lottery winners say they plan to spend the windfall on home renovations and surgeries for their three cats.

The winning ticket was purchased from a 7-Eleven Store in Yorkton.

You might also like: Store employees charged after trying to cash in customer's $3M winning lottery ticket

Lotto winner can finally take family on vacation after hitting huge jackpot

"We are 12 very happy people": Factory co-workers win the lottery after 10 years

How would you spend the winnings if you won the lottery? Let us know in the comments.