Only a few people will win the multimillion-dollar jackpots, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other amazing prizes to be won.

Here’s a round-up of some winners who’ll have an extra six figures in their bank accounts.

William Powell – $173,263.10

William Powell of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, Ontario, likely didn’t know that a $4 ticket would land him a six-figure prize. Powell had purchased a $3 Poker Lotto All-In ticket and added $1 for a chance to win the game’s instant jackpot.

The decision really paid off — he not only won the game’s jackpot worth $168,263.10 on September 1, 2023, but he also won the $5,000 on the instant portion of his Poker Lotto play. As a result, Powell is now $173,263.10 richer.

His winning ticket was purchased at Zavitz General Store on Main Street in Thedford.

Peter and Jane Lalande – $150,000

Peter and Jane Lalande of North Bay, Ontario, decided to try their luck by buying a $10 The Bigger Spin Instant ticket. After scanning their scratch card, the couple were shocked to discover that they had won a $150,000 prize.

The Lalandes purchased their winning ticket at Parker’s Your Independent Grocer on Laurentian Avenue in North Bay.

Franklin Driver – $100,000

Franklin Driver of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, is a lottery pro. The 77-year-old retiree said he’s been playing the lottery for over 50 years, but despite all his years of playing, he couldn’t have prepared for the moment when he’d learn that he finally won a big prize.

“I purchased some tickets, and the last ticket I played was the winner,” said Driver. “I couldn’t believe it — I was smiling ear to ear — the biggest smile of my life!”

He recalled how his son, who was with him at the time, was equally shocked when they learned that he had won the Kings Instant Game top prize worth $100,000.

“We headed home to tell my wife. I had to show her my ticket before she believed it. She was so happy and said I was deserving of this,” he said, smiling.

Driver said it’s difficult to explain exactly how it feels to win the lottery.

“It’s such a life-changing feeling that you have to be in my shoes to understand,” he said, while the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

Driver will be putting his winnings towards investments and using some of it to possibly go on a trip. His winning ticket was purchased at New York News on Bay Street in Sault Ste. Marie.