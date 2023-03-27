After his coworker's lotto win, man discovered he earned an even bigger prize

For one lottery winner from Ontario, an ordinary work day turned out to be a truly memorable one.

While at work, Philippe Girouard found out that his coworker discovered early that day that he had won $8,000 in the lottery. Remembering the ticket he had purchased for himself and partner Meagan Warfe, he decided to check his own ticket just in case he turned out to be as lucky as his coworker.

But he was definitely not prepared for what he saw after scanning his ticket.

“When ‘Big Winner’ appeared on the OLG App and I saw all the zeroes, my adrenaline kicked in and I called Meagan right away,” he said.

The Nepean-based couple matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the February 1, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw, netting them a $100,000 win.

Lottery winners often say that their loved ones refuse to believe them when they share the news but something about the tone of his voice made Warfe realize that Girouard was serious.

“I could tell by his voice that he wasn’t joking — when he came home and scanned it in front of me, we were shocked and shed some happy tears!” said Warfe, while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their cheque.

The pair shared their plans for their windfall: they’ll be using the money to pay off their recent basement renovations and will be treating themselves to a vacation.

Girouard is also getting ready to hit the golf course.

“I’m going to get a new set of golf clubs too,” he said.

“It’s just shocking,” added Girouard. “It still really hasn’t hit me.”

“It feels amazing — it’s an unbelievable experience,” said Warfe.

The couple purchased their winning ticket at Petro Canada on Fallowfield Road in Nepean.