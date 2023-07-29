Couple from small town win $1,000 a week on lottery ticket

A couple from a small town in Newfoundland and Labrador is “set for life” after winning $1,000 a week on a scratch n’win lottery ticket.

Perry and Tammy Cox live in the town of Grand Falls-Windsor and have been married for nearly 25 years. The pair said that they have a long-standing tradition between them.

“If I go to the store, go out for bread or whatever, I’ll buy her a Set for Life ticket. Been doing it for years,” said Perry. “Usually just one, and if it’s an occasion where I have a card, I’ll put a couple in a card for her.”

One day, Perry was shopping at a store when he decided to buy several lottery tickets, and each ticket won $4 and $6. So the couple used their $10 winnings to buy two Set for Life tickets for $4 each.

They were shocked that one of the scratch n’win tickets ended up being a winner. In disbelief, they headed straight to the store to validate the ticket.

“I walked into the store, and my hands were shaking,” Tammy said.

But judging by the clerk’s reaction, she realized they had won.

“She said, ‘You did win.’ She cried with us; she was so excited that we won,” recalled Tammy, adding that the crowd’s excitement at the store that day was “amazing.”

“They were just as happy as we were,” Tammy said. “I was screaming and jumping, and everybody in the store was hugging us and congratulating us.”

The Perrys had won the game’s top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years and opted for the lump sum payment of $675,000.

While claiming their big cheque, Perry said, “I hoped someday that we would win something. I never actually thought that I might.”

The win means more financial security for the couple, who’ll use their money to pay off their mortgage, purchase a new car, and celebrate their 25th anniversary. Although they said they’d continue working for the foreseeable future, the six-figure win means they’re a little closer to retirement.

“Everybody dreams of something like this, but to actually have that winning ticket in your hand — what an experience,” said Tammy. “Everybody should have it.”

“It was pretty emotional, as you can imagine,” said Perry. “This will take care of the rest of our life, make it more comfortable and less stressful.”

The winning Set for Life ticket was purchased at Lotto Land in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL. The retailer will receive a one percent seller’s prize.