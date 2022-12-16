Lucky Canadian lottery players who have won more than once

Facts: if you play Lotto Max, the odds of winning the lottery are 1 in 33,294,800. Your odds of winning the Lotto 649 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816. And your odds of winning the Encore $1 million jackpot are 1 in 10,000,000.

Imagine beating those odds and winning once.

But these Canadians have somehow managed to overcome those crazy odds more than once — one person has even won four times.

Here are this year’s four lottery winners who really seem to have luck on their side.

In 2011, Surinderjit Dehal won $100,000 on his Encore selection. The father and grandfather continued playing the lottery and decided to check his ticket one morning. To his surprise, he won $100,000 on his Encore selection again.

“My daughter says I’m a lottery specialist,” he said, adding that he’ll be using the money to help his children and grandchildren.

“I am so thankful for this unbelievable blessing,” said Dehal.

Antoine Beaini said he enjoys playing Lotto Max and, in 2021, scored a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million. So he was stunned when he won another Maxmillions prize of $1 million in the September 23, 2022 Lotto Max draw.

“I couldn’t believe it. I thought, ‘Again?'” he said. “It was more shocking than the first win.”

A year after his 2021 win, Beaini found himself at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto once again to pick up his second $1 million cheque.

“I want to make sure the next generation of my family is set up comfortably,” he said.

Patricia Richards has been playing the lottery for more than 30 years and 2019 was a big year for her: that’s when she won $1 million on Encore.

Richards said she was “in shock” when she found out at the store that she had won again — this time, it was a $500,000 Maxmillions prize in the September 23, 2022 draw.

“I was shaking and I was numb!” she said.

Richards said she’ll be investing in real estate and will be using her winnings to go on a holiday.

“I’ve also always wanted to travel to Hawaii, so there may be a trip in my future,” she said.

Last summer, Jeffrey Gurczenski won the Poker Lotto jackpot worth $92,131.50 and an additional $5,000. But before that, he had also won $10,000 in the lottery on two separate occasions after playing Wheel of Fortune.

But when he found out he won the fourth time in The Bigger Spin game, he said it was “jaw-dropping.”

“When it landed on $150,000 my heart was racing!” he said. “I was so happy.”

While at the prize centre to pick up his winnings, Gurczenski said that he’ll be using the money to buy a condo.