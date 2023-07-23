It’s going to be an unforgettable Sunday morning for one lucky lottery player who just woke up $1 million richer.

The Lotto 6/49 gold ball prize was worth $30 million, but no one won the main prize during the draw, which took place on Saturday, July 22.

However, someone did win a $1 million white ball prize, and according to PlayNow, the winning ticket was purchased in Western Canada.

No one matched the six winning numbers for the classic draw prize worth $5 million, however, four people did end up with five of the six numbers for the second prize. Each winner will be able to claim $46,922.40. All four winning tickets were purchased in Ontario.

There were also no winners for the classic draw extra prize worth $500,000.

As for the twenty guaranteed prizes worth $10,000 each, there were six winners in BC, five in Western Canada, one in Quebec, and nine in Ontario.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday, July 26, and the gold ball prize is now worth $32 million.