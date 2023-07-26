Two Canadians just woke up as multimillionaires after splitting $70M lottery jackpot

Whether they know it yet or not, two lottery players became Canada’s newest multimillionaires overnight after winning the huge jackpot.

It’s been over a month since someone won the main Lotto Max prize — the last time someone won the $22 million jackpot was on June 9, when the winning ticket was purchased in Ontario.

Since then, no one had claimed the jackpot, which has since peaked at the game’s maximum prize of $70 million. But now, two people have broken the game’s no-winner streak.

The draw took place on Tuesday, July 25, and two people ended up buying the tickets that matched the winning numbers 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44, 48, and bonus number 50. As a result, each winner will soon be taking home a life-changing prize worth $35 million.

As for where these magical lottery tickets were purchased, according to PlayNow, they were sold in Western Canada and Kamloops, BC.

Of the 26 Maxmillions prizes to be won, there were 10 winners during Tuesday’s draw.

Winning tickets worth $1 million were purchased in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, as well as two in BC (Vancouver and Delta). After picking the same numbers, several people will split the $1 million Maxmillions prize.

Two lotto players in Ontario each won $500,000, while another lottery player in Ontario and Shuswap, BC, will also split the $1 million prize.

The jackpot has now reset to $28 million, and the next draw will take place on Friday, July 28.