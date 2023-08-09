No one won the main prize during Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw, but some lottery players will wake up to some good news.

The draw for the $50 million jackpot took place on August 8, but no one matched the seven winning numbers 07, 19, 22, 34, 44, 46, 49, and bonus number 26.

However, there were a few impressive wins nonetheless.

It was an excellent evening for Ontario because three people from the province had lucky tickets that matched six of the seven winning numbers. Split evenly, each winner will soon be posing with cheques for $67,802.90.

There were no winners for the two Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and no one won the Encore prize worth $1 million. However, one lottery player is now $500,000 richer after matching the four Lotto Max Extra winning numbers 36, 52, 79, and 89. That winning ticket was sold in Surrey, BC.

The next draw will take place on Friday, August 11, and the jackpot now stands at $55 million, with four Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.