Weekend winner: Someone won Saturday's massive $48M lottery jackpot

Whether they know it or not, this weekend has been completely life-changing for one Canadian lottery player after winning a huge jackpot.

According to a release from OLG, on Saturday, January 7, someone had won the life-changing Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize worth a massive $48 million.

If you were our next LOTTO 6/49 winner, you could sail away into some of your biggest dreams! Saturday’s LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot is $48 MILLION or the guaranteed $1 MILLION prize, plus the Classic $5 MILLION jackpot. 🎉 Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/pSxiHBtXx9 — Lotto 649 (@Lotto649) January 5, 2023

The winning ticket was sold somewhere in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and the winning numbers are 05, 06, 14, 16, 45, 48 and 18.

And if you bought your ticket on OLG.ca, you might want to check your inbox because someone also won an Encore prize worth $1 million.

“Since launching the new Lotto 6/49 in September 2022, there are now an incredible 25 new millionaires here in Ontario,” states the release. “These new millionaires won either the guaranteed $1 million prize from the Gold Ball draw or the $5 million Classic jackpot.”

Didn’t win?

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set to take place on Wednesday, January 11. The next Gold Ball draw winner will get to take home $10 million, while the Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million prize.