Two lottery players just won $1M and $5M each

It’s going to be a memorable weekend for two lottery players who just won big in the recent Lotto 6/49 draw, which took place on Saturday, August 12.

No one had the winning numbers 02, 05, 07, 12, 31, 44, and bonus number 29 for the gold ball prize worth $42 million. There was no winner for the classic draw extra either, which is worth $500,000. However, a couple of lottery players will soon be celebrating some big wins.

Someone won the classic draw prize after matching all six of the winning numbers, netting themselves a $5 million prize. According to PlayNow, the winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

One lottery player in BC matched the numbers 11163383-04, resulting in a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was sold in Kamloops.

As for the second classic draw prize, there wasn’t just one winner but seven. The winners all matched five of the six numbers, and after splitting the prize, they’ll each be receiving a cheque for $17,961.30. Two of the winning tickets were sold in Western Canada, three in Ontario, and two in Quebec.

The next draw will take place on Wednesday, and the gold ball jackpot now stands at $44 million.