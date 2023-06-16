Couple celebrates wedding anniversary with massive $35 million lotto win

A stop to get groceries has turned into a life-changing win for a pair of Canadian lotto players.

Lahsen Rezrazi and Debbie Ramsay of Victoria, BC, have come forward with one of the two winning tickets of the recent $70 million Lotto Max Jackpot.

By matching all seven numbers in the Tuesday, June 6 draw, the ecstatic couple won half of the maxed-out prize.

“On the way to pick up Debbie from work, I stopped by a Save-On-Foods to get milk and cream,” shared Rezrazi. “Then I thought I would check my lottery tickets.

“I won $10, a free play, and the last ticket I scanned said $35 million!”

After crying some happy tears, Rezrazi immediately called his wife Ramsay, who didn’t believe him at first.

“I thought something bad had happened,” shared Ramsay during a live-streamed ceremony at BCLC’s Vancouver office. “It took everything in me not to scream, and I even went back to the store (where the winning ticket was purchased) to scan the ticket. I also downloaded (BCLC’s Lotto App!) to check as well.”

The Vancouver Island residents, who are also celebrating an upcoming wedding anniversary, bought the winning ticket at Quality Foods in View Royal.

Rezrazi and Ramsay said that they would use the money to purchase a house by the ocean as well as a Mercedes camper van to go on a road trip across Canada. The couple also plans on making several stops along the way to visit family.

“We’re going to go surprise relatives at the door to give them money,” said Ramsay. “Helping family is the biggest thing for us, and we can’t wait to see their faces.”

And just because they won a huge jackpot doesn’t mean they plan to stop buying tickets. The pair have already bought their ticket for the next draw.

“Play the lotto,” Ramsay encouraged. “You don’t know when you’re going to win.”