Couple's dogs were the first to enjoy their $55 million lottery jackpot

A retired couple from Ottawa hit the $55 million jackpot and is approaching the lottery win in a different way than many others.

Keith and Debra Polachek won the top prize in the August 11 draw but have occasionally played the lottery together for several years, particularly buying tickets when the jackpots are massive and choosing the Encore option.

One day, they checked the ticket they had bought at a Shoppers Drug Mart on the OLG App, and their jaws dropped when they saw they had won. They rechecked the numbers on OLG’s website to make sure.

“We were sitting next to each other and saw the words ‘Big Winner’ pop up on the screen,” Debra shared. “It didn’t feel real to us, but the website confirmed it!”

Most lottery winners get overtaken by emotions, hyperventilating and sometimes screaming when they find out they’ve won big, but Debra and Keith somehow managed to remain calm and collected.

“Our reaction was laid back, but we were very happy. We realized we had a lot of preparation to do,” revealed Debra while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect her and her husband’s winnings. “We used to talk about what we’d do if we ever won the lottery. When it happened, it was kind of what we had discussed!”

The winners called a close friend and shared the news. “They were so happy for us. In fact, I think they were more excited than we were!” said Debra.

Keith added that the couple will take time to think through the situation and determine their next steps. No major plans are in sight yet, and the couple wants to be smart with their money.

“We’re working through the steps on our to-do list. That’s just who we are!” said Debra. “We’ve surrounded ourselves with good advisors to help guide us through this process.”

“We aren’t the type to react in a big, flashy way. Right now, everything’s the same in our day-to-day lives, and this win won’t change us,” said Keith.

The two have celebrated the jackpot with their dogs, who were the first to truly enjoy the fruits of this windfall.

“We surprised them with some new toys and treats, and they seemed quite happy with that!” Debra said, smiling. “We’re happy to be together and experience this win as a team. We’ve always had a good life, and this win is a wonderful bonus!”