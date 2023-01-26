Some people are just plain lucky. A couple from Ontario is celebrating for the third time after their biggest win yet.

Ilona and Eric Tomberg, a married couple from Aurora, are certainly no strangers to playing the lottery — they’ve been playing since the 1970s.

While her husband was paying for the groceries one day, Ilona said she decided to buy some lottery tickets.

After playing her Poker Lotto All In ticket, Ilona scanned her ticket to see if they had won.

“When I saw the winning amount flashing on the screen, I was so excited,” she recalled. “At first I thought maybe it was an advertisement.”

On December 9, the Tombergs won the game’s jackpot worth $131,341.40. And that’s not all — they also won another $5,000 on the instant portion of their ticket, which brings their total winnings to $136,341.40.

Clearly, good things come in threes because it’s not their first time winning.

“We won $10,000 twice last year! This is our biggest win,” said Eric, while at the OLG Prize Centre. “We still couldn’t believe it a week after it happened. I am still in disbelief.”

The couple said they will be sharing the money with their children, while putting the rest towards renovating their home.

“It feels great now that we have this cheque in front of us,” said Ilona

The winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Yonge Street in Newmarket.