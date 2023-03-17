Retired buddies win $5M in lottery after dreaming about winning numbers

Retirement is about to get really exciting for two friends who just won the lottery.

Vanier, Ontario, resident Germain Ouellette and Marc Lafleur of Gatineau, Quebec, are no strangers to playing the lottery — they’ve been playing as a duo for decades.

Some people choose numbers using different strategies but for Lafleur, the numbers came to him while he was sleeping.

“Back in the ’90s, I had a dream that these numbers were the winning numbers, and I woke up and wrote them down,” he said.

And it’s a good thing he did.

They’ve since simplified their ticket-buying process with Ouellette buying their lottery tickets using a subscription online with the same numbers every time.

But the big moment finally came when Lafleur was watching TV one day.

“I was watching the news and I saw my winning numbers on the screen. I recognized them because I had them memorized,” he said. “I instantly stood up in shock and thought, ‘I hope Germain bought this ticket!’ And then realized he had a lottery subscription for us!”

Ouellette, however, found out in a different way.

“I found out around the same time,” he recalled. “I checked my email and saw one from OLG that said I won a big prize. My jaw dropped. I texted Marc and told him we won $5 million!”

Those numbers that Lafleur saw in his dream 30 years ago ended up winning the pair $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw on February 4, 2023. The duo was clearly on a roll, as their other Lotto 6/49 selection also won them $933.40, bringing their total winnings to $5,000,933.40.

Split two ways, each of them now has $2,500,466.70 in their bank accounts.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their cheque, the happy friends shared their plans for their money.

Ouellette will be investing his share and is planning a trip to Europe. Lafleur will also be putting his money towards investments, as well as a new car and a Paris vacation.

“I’ve always wanted to go there,” he said, smiling.

Lafleur said he’s happy he remained persistent and played the same numbers.

“My dream literally came true three decades later,” he said.

“I am speechless,” said Ouellette. “It’s crazy that this happened.”

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.