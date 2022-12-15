After playing the lottery for over four decades, one couple from Ontario is finally celebrating their first major win.

Married couple Ernest and Katrina Nicholls live in Markdale and have played the lottery regularly for years. In fact, they’re trying their luck for 45 years, making their win even sweeter.

“We’ve tried our hands at all the games over the years,” said Katrina.

After buying a Lotto Max ticket, Katrina said she decided to scan the ticket using her phone.

“I was at home when I checked the ticket on the OLG App,” she said. “I thought the win was for $100 at first.”

Happy with her win, Katrina put the ticket away, likely planning to cash it at another time.

“I tucked it in my wallet for a month,” she said.

But when she checked it again, she was stunned to realize there were actually a few more zeroes in their prize.

The Nicholls had matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the September 9 Lotto Max draw and had won $100,000.

“We didn’t believe the $100,000 prize amount until today when it was confirmed at the prize centre!” said Katrina, while in Toronto to pick up their cheque. “This is our first big win.”

Like Katrina, it seems like Ernest still needs some time to process their windfall.

“I’m still numb,” Ernest said. “Thank goodness she plays Encore!”

The excited couple said they’ll be using the money to enjoy their retirement, share it with their family, and, of course, spoil their grandchildren.

“I feel incredible gratitude,” said Katrina.

The winning ticket was purchased at The Bargain Centre on Main Street in Markdale.