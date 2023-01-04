Three Costco coworkers said they were "speechless" after $1 million lottery win

Playing the lottery together finally paid off for a group of coworkers.

Ontario residents Andre Nicholson of Concord, Aileen Mendoza of Toronto, and Ponrose (Rose) Antonipillai of Woodbridge work together at Costco and said that they take turns buying lottery tickets for the group.

Since it was Nicholson’s turn to buy the ticket, he decided to check the results on the OLG App after wrapping up an evening shift. And after seeing how much they had won, he recalls that he couldn’t believe the result on his phone.

“I saw $1 million but couldn’t believe it and scanned it several times,” he said. After trying their luck as a group, they finally won the Maxmillions prize in the October 11 draw.

Nicholson immediately told Mendoza and Antonipillai, and of course, the pair had to check the results again just to be sure.

“Then Rose and Aileen scanned it to see for themselves,” he said.

After realizing that they actually were winners, Antonipillai said, “We were speechless.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their big cheque, Mendoza said that her prayers have been answered.

Now that the three of them are each $333,333 richer, they all have different plans for their winnings: Antonipillai will be using the money to help her children, Mendoza will be using it to pay some bills, and Nicholson said he will be using the money to give back and help others.

“This is a blessing,” said Nicholson.

He purchased their winning ticket at Longo’s on Rutherford Road in Woodbridge.