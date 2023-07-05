Longtime friends win $1M after playing lottery together for over 20 years

Two longtime friends have won $1 million after playing the lottery together for more than 20 years.

Despite living a province apart, Carla Debert of Edmonton and Lenora Livingstone of Saskatoon have kept up with their tradition, resulting in their $1 million windfall on the June 23 Western Max draw.

“Carla and I have been playing the lottery together for over 20 years,” said Livingstone. “We decided to keep playing when she moved to Alberta – this is just unbelievable!”

The two will split the winnings equally, adding they have somewhat similar plans for their respective shares of the prize.

“We’re going to help our kids out financially,” Debert explained. “After that, all the leftover funds will help with retirement.”

Livingstone added, “My husband and I were going to renovate our cabin this summer; now

we’re going to knock it down and build a new one instead!”

Debert bought their million-dollar ticket from the Newcastle Shell (12514 167th Avenue NW) in Edmonton. They won on one of Western Max’s additional prize draws by matching the numbers 2, 6, 20, 27, 32, 37 and 43.