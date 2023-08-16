Here's why Canadian lottery winners must pose with their cheques

Who hasn’t imagined themselves winning the lottery and picking up that big, life-changing cheque?

As it turns out, that moment will likely be recorded forever because taking a photo is a requirement for Canadian lottery winners.

Those photos you see of lottery winners holding their cheques? It’s not simply a memento of a happy occasion — it’s part of a policy shared by lottery corporations across Canada.

Say “money!”

“A photograph is part of the declaration of paying out a lottery prize,” Tony Bitonti, director of media relations at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), told Daily Hive in an email. “Other lottery corporations have similar policies set up by each organization.”

He explained that it’s OLG’s goal “to pay the right prize to the right person, every time.” As a result, the photo of a lottery winner is a record of payment and a form of transparency regarding paying winners.

“Lottery purchases are, for the most part, anonymous purchases at retail,” stated Bitonti. Of course, if you buy your ticket online, you do have to register your information online.

Whenever someone wins a prize — especially one worth $100,000 or more — other lottery players are curious about who won the prize and where they bought the ticket.

If you win a prize worth $10,000 or more, you’d better prepare for your close-up because you’ll need to have your photo taken or provide one.

So what happens if someone can’t claim their prize in person?

In Ontario, winners have the option to claim their prize online. Those who win $1,000 or more can submit a claim online by filling out a form (which requires your ticket number, ID, and contact info) and attaching the required documents. Then, depending on the prize amount, the corporation may schedule a virtual or in-person interview.

“For those successfully completing a virtual claim, cheques are securely couriered to your address or electronically transferred to your bank account,” explained Bitonti.

If you want the in-person experience, the corporation does not cover the winner’s transportation costs. However, since many claims are made virtually, most winners no longer have to attend the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

But that depends on the lottery game.

The Big Spin, The Bigger Spin, and Plinko are three in-person winning experiences.

“These games have a two-day process at the OLG Prize Centre, so we offer some compensation to our winners outside the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for overnight accommodations and a meal for those participating in these three games,” Bitonti stated.

And the winner is …

In addition to having your picture taken, anyone who wins $1,000 or more still gets some publicity.

“Information on every win of $1,000 or more is published on OLG.ca as required for 30 days once the prize is paid,” stated Bitonti.

But what about winners who, for various reasons, choose to stay anonymous?

According to Bitonti, that depends on the winner’s circumstances.

“This is determined on a case-by-case basis,” he explained but didn’t provide an example. “Exceptions to not disclosing a winner are extremely rare.”