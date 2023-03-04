What would you do if you win the lottery?

Depending on the amount, many would probably consider early retirement, and that’s exactly what one couple plans to do after winning big.

Bruce Rupert and Shelly Brewer live in Lower Norton, New Brunswick, where they both work in healthcare. They had purchased a ticket online and after checking the results online, were stunned.

“We wouldn’t believe it, we wouldn’t let ourselves believe it,” said Shelly.

The couple had won $1,000,007 in the February 5, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw, making them the region’s newest millionaires.

While claiming their massive cheque, Shelly recalls how it was a truly emotional moment when Atlantic Lottery Corporation called them to confirm their win.

“When the Lottery called us back, we put the phone on speaker and we literally looked up at one another and we each had a tear in our eye,” she said.

As for what they plan to do with their windfall, they said they’ll be using the money to help their loved ones. The win also helps accelerate their retirement plans — they’re looking forward to a well-earned retirement.

“It’s not just the feeling it gives us, but the feeling it gives them to help them,” said Rupert.

The couple bought their winning ticket online at alc.ca.