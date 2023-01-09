Two BC lottery players started off the new year with a bang by becoming new multimillionaires after hitting a big jackpot.

Bruce Carter and Emiliana Kaftan, residents of Quesnel, BC, were driving earlier this month when Carter was inspired to stop and pick up a BC/49 ticket for the January 4 draw.

“I thought, ‘It’s a new year, why not purchase a ticket?'” said Carter. “And of course, we had to buy it from her favourite place.”

The lucky spot is the Husky on Front Street in Quesnel, which turned out to be the right decision. Carter went online the morning after the BC/49 draw and learned that someone from Quesnel had won.

“I had my ticket beside the computer and started comparing my numbers to the winning ones and said, ‘Okay, something’s goofy here because these numbers are the same!'” explained Carter.

He scanned the ticket using BCLC’s Lotto! App to confirm the pair’s huge win before calling Kaftan over to share the life-changing news.

“My heart was beating, and I started shaking with excitement,” Kaftan said.

“She signed the ticket so fast and started hopping around,” Carter added. “At one point, I asked her to pinch me to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.”

Quesnel’s newest millionaires shared that they will celebrate their jackpot over some KFC with Carter’s mother. The pair also plan on sharing some of the win with family and will go on a big fishing trip in the near future.