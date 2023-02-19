"I forgot about the ticket for weeks": Couple thought they only won $500 in lottery

A forgotten lottery ticket turned out to be a real winner for one couple who are now planning a very special trip to celebrate their win.

Married couple and Caledon, Ontario, residents Beth and Brian Burton had purchased a ticket at Petro Canada on Charleston Sideroad in Alton. However, the ticket lay forgotten for weeks.

“I forgot about the ticket for weeks,” said Beth. “I finally checked it using the OLG App and thought, ‘Oh my God, $500!’ I was so excited — then I looked closer and noticed all the zeroes.”

Uncertain, she waited for her husband to return to make sure she wasn’t mistaken.

The couple had won a Maxmillions prize worth $500,000 in the October 21, 2022, Lotto Max draw — a win that’s even more meaningful since they’ve been trying their luck in the lottery for 15 years.

“I was so calm but Beth was freaking out with excitement,” recalled Brian. “She was jumping up and down with joy. We were happy to share the moment together.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their windfall, the couple said they’d be putting their winnings towards helping their children and some home renovations. They’ll also be celebrating with a trip to Niagara Falls.

“This is really life changing,” said Brian.