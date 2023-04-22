Joining the office lottery has paid off two decades later for a group of former coworkers.

The eight women from Ontario worked together in education and continued to try their luck every week, even after retirement. Now, after 20 years, they finally won big.

Newmarket resident Bernadette Kenny said she buys a ticket every week.

“I buy the tickets and check them every Sunday morning,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre.

But one Sunday morning was not like the others because after checking their lottery ticket, Kenny discovered that they had won in the March 4, 2023, Lottario draw—their prize: $956,081.10. The group also won $4 on another one of their Lottario selections and $2 on their Encore selection, bringing their total winnings to $956,087.10.

Kenny immediately got on the phone to share the news with the others, but there was some initial confusion.

“When Bernadette called me and told me to write down a number, I thought it was a phone number,” said Newmarket resident Heather Lundberg. “She then told me that was the amount of money we won — I was so surprised!”

Margaret Hennelly from Stouffville had just returned from a holiday when she got the call.

“I got a call from Bernadette after getting home from vacation, and she told me to plan another one because we won big,” said Hennelly.

Now with an extra $119,510.88 in their bank accounts, each has various plans for their winnings. The group members said they’d go on vacation or share the money with their families. Kenny’s planning a Christmas vacation with her family, while Heather will use the money to fix the fence in her backyard.

Kenny said that the fact that they’ve known each other for decades makes this win even more special.

“I think it means a lot that we won this prize together because we’ve known each other for 30 years,” she said.

The other group members include Barbara Robinson-Vincent of Newmarket, Betty-Anne Gottfried of Alliston, Christiane Durocher of Ancaster, Margaret Hennelly of Stoufville, Patricia Daley of Aurora, and Suzanne Poirier of Wasaga Beach.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury.