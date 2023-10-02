“We are a winning combination!”: Best friends shocked by huge lottery win

Two best friends from Toronto are celebrating after winning a six-figure prize in the lottery.

Haik Parseghian and Ali Yari won Instant Crossword Deluxe’s top prize of $250,000.

The pair have been friends for 40 years and have been playing the lottery together for decades.

They decided to play Instant Crossword together as well, purchasing a ticket from Maple Leaf Convenience Store on Church Street in Toronto.

“I purchased the last two Crossword tickets in the store. I scratched the ticket and thought we won $25,000 at first, and I went crazy!” shared Parseghian while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

“When I checked it again on the OLG app, I realized we had actually won $250,000 — I was so shocked!”

Yari says he was surprised when he received the life-changing news from his friend.

“I couldn’t believe it – there were so many zeroes. It was very exciting,” he said.

“We are a winning combination!” laughed Parseghian. “We will keep playing together.”

The best friends both plan to take a vacation and share their lottery win with their families.

If you want a chance at a major prize with your best friend, Instant Crossword Deluxe is available for $10 a play, and the top prize is $250,000.

There were other Canadian lottery winners over the weekend.

Three lucky players became millionaires in Saturday night’s Lotto 6/49.

And someone won the massive $68 million Lotto Max jackpot last week.