Lynda Rowland and Alan Stevenson, a couple from Ontario, have played the lottery together for 23 years.

They believed they were each other’s lucky charm and their persistence had paid off. The two Milton residents just won a $250,000 top prize in the Instant Crossword Deluxe, with a $10 play.

“I was scratching the ticket, and I noticed I was getting quite a few words,” Stevenson told media at the OLG Prize Centre when he came in to collect his prize. “I was so happy to see we won $250,000.”

He instantly called Rowland to share the news and nothing could have prepared him for her reaction over the phone.

“I started screaming! I fell out of bed and became tangled in the blanket!” Rowland laughed.

Days later, Rowland is still trying to believe her luck has changed: “It hasn’t hit me yet. It’s unbelievable.”

“Dreams really do come true,” said Stevenson, smiling about the win he calls a “miracle.”

He could not be happier, as his wish to buy a brand-new Harley Davidson is finally coming true. Rowland also wants to buy a trailer to go camping.

The couple also plans to take some well-deserved international and domestic trips. On their radar right now are BC, Florida, and sunny Mexico.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K location in Milton.