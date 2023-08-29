5 of the year's most memorable lottery wins so far

It’s been a wild year for lottery stories.

From the youngest Canadian to win a massive jackpot to two lottery players who split a $70 million prize, there is no shortage of aspirational wins, and it’s only August.

Here are some of the most memorable lottery stories so far this year.

At just 18 years old, Juliette Lamour, a resident of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, became the youngest Canadian in history to win a massive lottery prize.

“I just turned 18, and my grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun,” said the college student. Since it was her first time playing the lottery, she wasn’t sure how to go about it and asked her dad for help.

“I called my dad, who told me to buy a Lotto 6/49 Quick Pick,” she recalled. “I still can’t believe I hit the Gold Ball jackpot on my very first lottery ticket!”

Lamour said her father’s a financial planner who’ll help her invest the majority of her money while she continues her studies to become a doctor. She no longer has to worry about student loans and made plans to spend the summer travelling.

Alberta man Aaron Parsons was at a store to shop for ingredients because his girlfriend was craving cake. He bought his winning ticket a few days before the April 25 draw from the 7-Eleven, then two days later, he saw a lottery ad that reminded him to check his ticket.

“I checked it, and all I said was, ‘No. No? No way! No,’” he recalled after finding out that he had won the Lotto Max jackpot worth $55 million.

“The first thing I’m going to do is tell my parents they can quit their jobs,” he said. “I want to give some money to my brother and a couple of friends, too. And I told my girlfriend I would buy her a car, whatever car [she wants].”

Jayasinghe (Jay) Jayasinghe, a retail worker living with his family in Windsor, Ontario, was having a great week — his daughter had just celebrated her graduation. What he didn’t expect was that just a few days later, he’d have another reason to celebrate after winning $35 million in the June 6 Lotto Max draw.

“I won this prize exactly one week after my daughter graduated university — it felt like two wins,” he said.

He said he’d use the money for his daughter’s education and to buy a new home. He also wants to donate a portion of his winnings to charities. The family also plans to travel, explore Canada, and visit family.

“I told my wife that if I ever won Lotto Max, I would treat myself to a Dodge Charger Hellcat,” he said.

Rhonda Malesku of Kamloops, BC, was at home when she checked the winning numbers online, and her husband immediately knew something big was happening. Their neighbours did too.

“I let out a huge scream and kept saying, ‘I won $35 million dollars!’” shared Malesku. “I opened up the back door and started screaming it outside to my husband Sam, and we both started shaking.

“I was shouting so loud with excitement that the neighbours came out of their houses because they thought something was wrong.”

Malesku won the life-changing prize during the July 25 Lotto Max draw. She ended up splitting the $70 million jackpot with another lotto player from Alberta.

Malesku plans to build a dream home for herself as well as her son and daughter. She also plans to gift some money to family members, buy a truck, and travel in a trailer to visit the East Coast with loved ones.

When asked how it feels to win the huge jackpot, Malesku said, “I’m just absolutely blown away.”

The other half of the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot went to Ruth Bowes, an Edmonton, Alberta, resident. Her $35 million win made her the city’s fourth biggest lottery winner.

The July 25 draw resulted in two people buying tickets that matched the winning numbers 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44, 48, and bonus number 50.

With files from Laine Mitchell, Daniel Chai, and Allison Stephen