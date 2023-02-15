30-year-old business owner was behind the wheel when he found out he won

Most people who win the lottery often find out about the happy news at home or at the store. But one lottery winner was on the road when he found out that he won.

Dashwood, Ontario resident Zachary Desjardins admits he doesn’t really play the lottery that often. The 30-year-old business owner says he plays about once or twice a year.

However, last year the father of two decided to splurge on the $100 Instant Ultimate ticket.

Desjardins recalls how he and his partner were driving when he allowed her to play his ticket.

“She scanned the bar code and saw the $100,000 prize amount,” he said. “I didn’t believe it until we had it validated at the store.”

Desjardins couldn’t wait to share the news with friends and family.

“My parents were so excited when I told them,” he said. “I also told my best friend, and he didn’t believe me!”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his windfall, he said that he’ll be using his winnings to buy a car. Desjardins is also planning to head someplace warm and will be celebrating his win with a vacation in Costa Rica.

“This is my fist big win,” he said. “It’s a cool experience.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Oxford Street in London.