"Holy crap": New lotto millionaire is ready to cruise after hitting the jackpot

Dreams of endless travel and helping her family are coming true for Canada’s latest lotto jackpot winner.

Yvonne Kerman of Surrey, BC, is looking forward to cruising Southern Europe after winning a $1-million prize from the September 2, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Kerman scanned her ticket at a lottery kiosk inside Central City mall when she learned the life-changing news.

“The first thing that crossed my mind was, ‘Holy crap,'” she exclaimed. “I went to grab my daughter so she could also look and make sure it was real.”

The Metro Vancouver resident bought the ticket from Safeway on 152 Street in Surrey. Kerman then called her husband to share the good news, but he was in disbelief at first.

“I phoned him from the car but was crying, so he didn’t know what was going on at first,” she explained. “He didn’t think I was telling the truth until my daughter also talked to him.”

Kerman added that it was “unbelievable and freeing” to win a prize of this amount and that she looks forward to the “enhancements” to her family’s future travels.