Some lottery winners aren’t quite sure about what to do with their winnings but one Ontario winner knows exactly what he’ll be doing with his windfall.

Yong Jang Jin is a London resident who owns a convenience store. He has also been a regular lottery player, having tried his luck for the past 17 years.

Last summer, he purchased a Lotto Max ticket and went to the store to check the results after the draw. And what he saw left him completely stunned: Yong had managed to match the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the June 7, 2022 Lotto Max draw, netting him a $100,000 win.

“I told my family,” he said. “My children were so surprised.”

The win was so unexpected that he found himself tossing and turning that night.

“I feel so grateful,” he said. “I couldn’t even sleep the day I found out.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his prize, Yong shared what he plans to do with his money.

“One hundred per cent of this win will go toward my home,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Market on Highway 401 West in Ingersoll.