Lottery player splashed cold water on his face when he won $1 million

One lottery player was enjoying his morning coffee when he realized he had just won a massive prize — but first, he had to wake himself up.

William Moynihan, 62, is a father of three who lives in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and a longtime lottery player.

“I started playing Wintario around the time my daughters were born,” he said. He added that he has a particular strategy: he chooses one line of numbers himself and opts for Quick Picks for the rest.

“I always felt I’d win one of these days,” he said.

Sure enough, one day, Moynihan was halfway done with his morning coffee when he remembered to check his lottery ticket on his phone. When he saw the result, he knew he would need something stronger than coffee to wake himself up.

“I splashed cold water in my face and thought to myself, ‘I’ve got to look at that again,'” he recalled. “I must have checked my ticket 10 times!”

Moynihan was thrilled and excited to discover he had won a Lotto 6/49 prize in the Gold Ball Draw on July 29, 2023. As a result, he’s now $1 million richer.

When he shared the news with his kids, he was met with skepticism.

“They didn’t believe me immediately, so I sent them a photo of my ticket,” he said. “They saw that it matched winning numbers online and said, ‘It’s true! It’s true!'”

Now with a million dollars in his account, he said the money will help him enjoy a comfortable retirement.

“It couldn’t have happened at a better time,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his cheque. “I want to visit my friends and celebrate with them!”

Moynihan said that the experience has been life-changing.

“I’ve been walking on clouds ever since,” he said.