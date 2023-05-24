Lottery winner waited for Mothers' Day to tell family about his windfall

After 30 years of playing the lottery, a business consultant and father from Ontario is celebrating his big win.

William Hamm of East Gwillimbury won a prize in the May 6 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Even though he’s been buying lottery tickets for years, it was on a whim this time. He purchased his lottery ticket when he was at the store to buy some pop.

He returned to the store to validate his ticket, and to his surprise, he had won $109,927.50.

“The machine shut down, and everyone in the store went nuts,” he recounted while collecting his windfall from the OLG Prize Centre. “When I saw the payout, I was so excited. I shouted, ‘Yee-haw!'”

Hamm’s family found out about his win, but not immediately. It was going to be a surprise.

“I waited until Mother’s Day,” he said. “When we went out for dinner, I showed them the ticket, and they were stunned! My sister was so happy; she was crying.”

While most of his winnings will go into a savings account, Hamm will surprise his mom on her birthday with gifts.

He also plans on buying new golf clubs and more goodies.

“It’s going to help with those little everyday things,” the proud winner told OLG. “The enjoyment I’m going to get out of this is huge.”

The winning ticket was purchased at a Keswick Variety location in Keswick.