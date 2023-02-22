Super Bowl party leads to a jackpot score for Canadian lottery winner

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the only ones still riding high off of a huge win on Super Bowl Sunday

Wesley Heppner from Kelowna, BC, also scored when his BC 50/50 ticket won $85,204.50 from the February 12, 2023 draw.

Heppner was attending a Super Bowl party when he made a snap decision to buy a BC 50/50 ticket.

“A friend said he had [bought] some 50/50 tickets so during the half time I ran to the store to pick up a few as well,” Heppner said.

Heppner, who bought the ticket at the Otter Co-op on Main Street in Kelowna, was at home when he found out he won the jackpot.

“I was so happy and kept calling my girlfriend to come and see but she didn’t believe me at first,” he added.

Heppner plans to upgrade his truck with some of his winnings. When asked how he feels to be a winner, he shared, “it feels really good.”