"I was okay": Lottery winner had to tell cashier to calm down after big win

A lottery winner says he had to tell the cashier to calm down after they discovered he had netted a cool $100,000.

Wayne Suski of Brandon, Manitoba, took home the $100,000 thanks to the Extra he added to his ticket for the October 19 Lotto 6/49 draw.

A month after purchasing his ticket, Suski was at the store when he asked the cashier to check some of his tickets for him.

After a few non-winners, the cashier scanned the last ticket and discovered he had won $100,000.

Suski told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that the cashier was excited, however, he played it cool.

“I was okay,” Suski said. “I did have to tell the cashier to calm down.”

Suski said he’s looking forward to using his windfall to take a vacation in the new year.

“It feels awesome,” he added.

He purchased his ticket from Quik stop at 1505 B 1st Street in Brandon on October 14. He won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number — 2917609.