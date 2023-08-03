"My mouth dropped open": Avid fisher reels in massive Lotto Max prize

A Canadian lotto winner is going to need a bigger boat to haul in his jackpot prize.

Walter Turner of Southbank, BC, owner of the Moosehorn fishing and camping lodge, is celebrating his big catch of $317,000 in the July 21, 2023, Lotto Max draw.

Turner reeled in the win by matching 6/7+ numbers and the moment took him by surprise.

“I scanned the ticket and it caught me off guard,” he said. “My mouth dropped open and my grandson noticed something was wrong. My wife noticed the screen and started to swear.”

The entrepreneur added that it is often difficult to “get away” as owner and operator of a lodge on the lake and that he dreams of financial freedom when he buys a lottery ticket.

Turner purchased his ticket from the RX Drug Mart in Burns Lake and checked his numbers while at home eating breakfast with his family.

His wife and grandson were on a video call with Turner’s daughter and they shared the good news with her too.

“My daughter was amazed,” Turner shared.

Turner adds that he looks forward to helping out his family and alleviating any stresses with his winnings.

“I’m happy and relieved. All of my plans are coming true. This means a lot.”