After $1M lottery win, military employee plans to splurge on Hawaiian wedding ceremony

A big win will finally allow one lottery player to do something he’s always wanted to do: have a proper wedding ceremony in Hawaii.

Vincent Zapora is a 37-year-old military employee from Trenton, Ontario, who said he enjoys playing Quick Picks, sometimes choosing random numbers.

Despite being a lottery player, he wasn’t sure if he should spend money on a ticket.

“My wife and I started the process of purchasing a house,” he explained.

However, when he saw the sign advertising the massive jackpot, he knew he had to try at least this once.

“I told myself I wouldn’t splurge on a lottery ticket, but the $70 million was flashing at me while I filled up my gas tank, so I thought, ‘Why not?'” recalled Zapora.

So he bought a ticket for the draw and checked it the next day as his wife put their daughter to sleep.

“When I saw the six zeroes, I had to run and tell my wife right away,” he said. “I also told my mother-in-law, who couldn’t believe it!”

Zapora is now $1 million richer after winning a Max Millions prize in the July 21, 2023, Lotto Max draw.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque, he said that he plans to use his winnings to travel. He’ll also put the money towards investments for his children and allow him and his wife to do something they hadn’t been able to do before.

“We eloped when we were married, so we will be going to Hawaii to have a proper ceremony,” said Zapora with a smile. “This win feels like a weight off our shoulders. Now I get to work and really enjoy my job — I have a different outlook on it.”

Zapora bought his winning ticket at Canadian Tire Gas Bar+ on Dundas Street in Trenton.