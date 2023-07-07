HVAC technician plans Vegas getaway after "surreal" lottery win

Tristan Barrie was not expecting the scratch lottery ticket he won at a stag party to amount to anything, but now he’s $100,000 richer.

The 26-year-old HVAC technician from Brampton, Ontario, scratched the Instant $100,000 Money Match ticket and discovered he had won the jackpot.

One of the first people he told about the win was his mom.

“She didn’t believe me at first,” he told the folks at OLG’s prize centre in Toronto.

He then shared the good news with his friends and family, who were excited to hear about his winnings.

So what’s the 26-year-old planning to do with his prize?

Barrie said he wants to get himself a new set of golf clubs and take a trip to Las Vegas.

“Winning has been a surreal experience,” he said. “It still hasn’t sunk in.”