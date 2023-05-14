Construction worker discovers lottery win during routine gas stop

A routine gas stop landed one lottery player a surprise win — and he threw a party to celebrate.

Lottery player Toni Savona is a Brampton, Ontario, resident who works in construction. When he stopped for gas one day, he figured he might as well check his Daily Grand lottery ticket. So he handed the cashier his ticket to scan it and could not have imagined what would happen next.

Savona discovered that he had managed to match the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the April 20, 2023, Daily Grand draw, landing him a $100,000 win.

“The cashier didn’t know what to do,” recalled Savona while at the OLG Prize Centre in downtown Toronto. “He was smiling ear to ear for me.”

He shared the happy news with his wife, and to celebrate the occasion, the couple threw a party with family and friends.

When asked what he plans to do with his windfall, Savona said he already has plans for his money.

Now that he’s $100,000 richer, Savona said he’ll invest it in property and plan to go on vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Torbram Road in Brampton.