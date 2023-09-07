“I owe myself a nice vacation in a warm climate": Lottery winner sets priorities straight

As Canada heads for a bitter winter, one Ontario-based lottery winner is planning to bask in the sun.

Thomas Scoccia of Burlington just won $100,000 in the lottery and wants to go on a tropical vacation using the prize money.

The 71-year-old won the Instant Suit Up top prize after regularly playing the lottery for nearly a decade.

“My favourite game is Bingo and $5 Instant tickets. I purchased this ticket because I liked the artwork,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

Thomas was pleasantly surprised when he matched the numbers and saw that he had won a hundred grand.

“I took the ticket back to the store right away, then told my sister. She was surprised too!” he recounted, still in shock. “I love to play the games and never expected to win the top prize!”

The retiree is now saving money for a travel fund: “I owe myself a nice vacation in a warm climate.”

But like many other recent lottery winners, Thomas will keep his family and friends in mind. “I will share some with my loved ones as well,” he revealed.