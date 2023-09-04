Retired lottery player thought she only won $153 because she wasn't wearing glasses

An Ontario retiree could finally see clearly after she realized she won the lottery.

Susan Wong of Stouffville won a six-figure second prize from the Lotto Max draw on July 18.

The wife, mother, and grandmother says she’s been a regular lottery player for over 20 years.

“I used to play in a group at work, but after I retired, I started playing on my own and with my husband,” she shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall.

Wong said her husband checked her ticket on the OLG App before bed.

“He thought I won $153, so he set it aside and went to sleep. The next morning, he told me I’d won $153,” she said.

In that moment, Wong scanned her lottery ticket to see the prize for herself.

“I wasn’t wearing my glasses at the time, so all I noticed was that I won free plays,” she recounted. “When I realized I had actually won $153,000, it was a very joyful moment!”

The retiree won $153,330.20, to be exact.

As for the lottery winner’s plans with the prize?

“I immediately started to think about where we could go on vacation,” she smiled. “It’s exciting to think of all the possibilities! In the future, I plan to enjoy cruises and worldwide adventures.”

With that in mind, Wong plans to use the prize as a retirement travel fund.

The Ontario resident bought the winning lottery ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on McCowan Road in Markham.

