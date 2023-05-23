"Anything is possible": Lotto winner soaring high after scoring big jackpot

A last-minute lottery ticket has paid off in a big win for Canada’s latest millionaire.

Sun Jie of Richmond, BC, was at the pharmacy when she decided to buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the May 10, 2023, draw.

Jie checked her ticket using a self-scanner in Admiralty Centre and was shocked when the numbers popped up on the screen in front of her. Her family felt the same way when they heard the good news.

“My family couldn’t believe I won that kind of money,” Jie shared. “They thought it was unbelievable.”

The Metro Vancouver resident bought the winning ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore on No. 3 Road.

Jie said that she is taking some time to decide what to do with her winnings, but added that she plans to treat her family to a nice trip. Japan is one destination she is considering soaring off to.

And the fact that she is now a millionaire is still sinking in.

“Surprised,” when asked how it feels to win the big prize. “I believe anything is possible.”