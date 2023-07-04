Mechanic FINALLY claims $3 million prize after his lottery ticket was stolen

For about a month, authorities in Massachusetts searched for the rightful winner of a US$3 million lottery prize. They even posted flyers with screenshots from a surveillance video, hoping someone would recognize the lottery player who won in that January 17 Mega Millions draw.

Finding the missing winner of a multimillion-dollar prize is unusual enough on its own. Still, this story stands out because the man left the store with a bag of barbecue potato chips but left his US$3 ticket in the lottery terminal tray. When a store employee discovered the forgotten ticket was a winner, she and a co-worker tried to claim the prize.

“Finders keepers” certainly didn’t apply in this case.

While at the lottery headquarters to try to claim the prize, the pair’s suspicious behaviour led officials to alert the Massachusetts State Police, leading to a four-month investigation that would result in two people being charged and a month-long search for the ticket’s rightful owner.

The winner, whose identity was a mystery until now, finally received the massive jackpot during a special event.

“In most cases, we don’t have a press conference for a $3 million prize winner, but the circumstances surrounding this prize were unique and had been in the news over the last month and a half or so,” explained Christian Teja, director of communications at Massachusetts State Lottery, in an interview posted on The Mass State Lottery YouTube channel. “So today was the culmination of all that.”

Paul Little, a diesel mechanic who works on marine engines and lives in Lakeville, has finally come forward to claim his prize.

“I’m pretty excited today because it’s real, with the check in hand,” said Little. “My thanks to all of the people who helped me get to this point.”

Little said he was grateful to lotto officials for “making sure the rightful people get the award,” without directly mentioning his stolen ticket.

“So many people worked on my behalf to see me here today, and it’s greatly appreciated,” he said.

After posing for the cameras with the massive novelty cheque at a press conference, some quiet behind-the-scenes moments made the winner a little emotional.

“It will feel good to hold onto that,” said an employee as she handed Little a genuine cheque. “Yep, yep,” he said, nodding, left mostly speechless.

Watch Little accept his prize below:

When asked what he plans to do now that he’s US$3 million (nearly C$4 million) richer, Little said, “The first thought is that there’s a lot of things that I’m going to be able to do that I wasn’t able to do in the past, and that’s exciting.”

But he won’t just be using the money for himself.

“[I hope] I utilize this money to not only help my family but also help other people,” he said.

He might have won a life-changing prize, but he said he’ll probably continue playing the lottery, although admittedly, it “might not be as much.”

Teja said that the team is excited for Little and that seeing him smile when he received his cheque was great.

“It’s just great to see him finally awarded the prize that is rightfully his,” he said.

Little purchased his ticket at Lakeville Market & Liquors in Lakeville. The store received a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.