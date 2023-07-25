"I thought I'd won $243": Lottery player shocked by his biggest win to date

One lottery winner is celebrating after realizing that what he thought was a $243 win was actually a much bigger prize.

Steven Tripp, a resident of Ontario’s Richmond Hill area, said he enjoys playing the lottery.

His favourite games include Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49, and he often uses Quick Picks. He said that he had previously won a couple of smaller prizes, but nothing could have prepared him for his big win.

Tripp recalled that it was just a regular Wednesday morning when he pulled up the OLG App to scan his ticket. When he found out that he won, it took a moment for him to process it.

“I was in disbelief and initially thought I had won $243!” he said.

But he was shocked when he rechecked the screen. “The number slowly grew as I stared at it longer,” he said.

Tripp discovered that he won the Lotto Max second prize worth $243,397.30 during the July 11 draw.

“It was such a surreal moment,” he recalled.

Thrilled, the winner shared the exciting news with his wife and child.

“They were both shocked and extremely happy for me,” he said. “My daughter said, ‘Dad, I better get half!'”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his cheque, Tripp said he’d use his winnings to manage his finances.

“It’s a good feeling,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Scott’s Store on Lake Street in Picton.