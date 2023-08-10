Couple who used $40 lottery win to buy more tickets hits massive jackpot

A Nova Scotia couple has kept their lucky lottery streak going after winning $40 and using that money to purchase a ticket that won them the $1 million jackpot.

Stephanie and Tyler Frank of Midville Branch, Nova Scotia, play the lottery from time to time and usually purchase one to two tickets per month.

Little did they know that using the $40 from a previous win to purchase another ticket would go a long way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

Tyler said when he checked his account and found out he had won the $1 million Maxmillions prize, he was in disbelief.

“It just didn’t seem real when I got the email and there was no dollar amount, so I thought it was a free ticket. I signed in and didn’t see anything so I went to my messages, and I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

The couple called their moms to share the news right away, although they remained stunned.

“It almost doesn’t seem real still,” Tyler said. “I think when we look in the bank and see the million in there, that’s when it will hit us.”

They plan on using their winnings to pay off bills and renovate their home.

While other lotto winners often plan elaborate trips with their jackpots, Stephanie said she and Tyler “aren’t really travel people.”

“We’re homebodies, so we want to make our house our palace.”