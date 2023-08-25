"Mom, that’s $100,000!" Lotto player didn't believe she won until daughter confirmed it

A Woodbridge, Ontario, resident is on cloud nine after winning $100,000 with a $1 lottery ticket.

Assistant manager Silvia Ribeiro had bought a lottery from George’s Convenience on Major Mackenzie Drive in Woodbridge. She said yes to the Encore option, which adds another play for just $1.

That was a lucky move — it turned out to be a winning ticket in the August 2 Ontario 49 draw.

When the mom of four checked her ticket, she was shocked. “I was so happy and couldn’t believe it when I saw the amount,” she said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. So, she called her daughter for confirmation.

“‘Mom, that’s $100,000!” her daughter said. Those words sealed the deal. This win was as real as it gets.

Ribeiro’s family and friends were overjoyed for her when they heard the news, but this wasn’t the first time she had won the lottery.

The winner shared that she plays the lotto weekly and has previously won some smaller prizes. The $100,000 prize marks her biggest win to date.

“I like to play when I’m on break at work. I play weekly and always say yes to Encore,” she said at the Prize Centre. “I always thought I’d win big someday – now, I won on a free ticket!”

Ribeiro shared that she looks forward to the security this money will provide.

“We were already planning a vacation out east, but now I can enjoy it in style!” she said. “Money helps, but being with my kids is most important. This win feels great, and it came at the perfect time.”

Last month, another lottery player won $100,000 on an Encore ticket playing the same Ontario 49 game. The father of three is enjoying retirement and considering buying a truck with his windfall.