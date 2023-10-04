NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

New multi-millionaires hit the lotto jackpot after trip to hair salon

A fresh new hairdo has turned into a life-changing lotto win for Canada’s latest multi-millionaires.

Sharon McFadden of Castlegar, BC, purchased a BC/49 ticket for the August 30, 2023, draw on a whim after a recent trip to the salon, and it landed her and her husband Gordon the game’s top prize of $2 million.

“If it wasn’t for the haircut, I wouldn’t have bought the ticket,” McFadden explained.

Sharon and Gordon McFadden

Sharon and Gordon McFadden/BCLC

The West Kootenay resident bought the ticket from the Pharmasave on 3rd Street in Castlegar. McFadden was at home when she decided to check it on BCLC’s Lotto! App while reading the morning newspaper.

“I called Gordon over right away and he thought it was only $2,000.”

Once he realized they matched six out of six numbers and were new multi-millionaires, the two of them shared the good news with their sons.

“We told our two boys and our one son said, ‘Oh my gosh’ and had tears in his eyes,” McFadden shared.

The McFaddens added that it’s “hard to imagine” winning a prize of this amount and that it’s still sinking in. The couple looks forward to putting a majority of their prize money towards helping their family and also using some for a few home renovations.

